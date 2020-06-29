The Summar Festival has been cancelled

The Summar Festival in Klaksvík, which is also the biggest music event in the Faroe Islands, has been cancelled this year.

The reason: The coronavirus.

The authorities have declared that no big events are to be held this summer, and organizers of the festival have little hope that things will change in time for the festival, which was scheduled for early August, hence the decision was made to cancel the event.

– We’re sorry to have to cancel, but we have no other choice. The guidelines regarding social distancing and the limits on public gatherings make us unable to have the Summar Festival this year, says Erik Biskopstø, one of the organizers.

All tickets purchased for this year’s festival can be used next year, where the festival is scheduled for 5 – 7 August. Organizers are also working on rescheduling the headline acts for next year. More information on this will be available soon.

Those who wish to turn in their 2020 tickets to get their money back can do so until 31 July 2020.

