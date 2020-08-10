The Red Cross opens quarantine helpline

Faroe Islands Red Cross: In order to support people who are in quarantine, the Faroe Islands Red Cross have set up a Quarantine Helpline. In addition, the helpline works to alleviate the Faroese health authorities, who work under huge pressure since the coronavirus started spreading in the Faroes again at the beginning of August.

The helpline is run by Red Cross volunteers, who answer the phone and make sure that the caller gets the right information or is directed to relevant authorities.

Call the Quarantine Helpline on 1818 every day from 10 AM – 3 PM. The Red Cross needs volunteers for Corona Support Network. We invite everyone to sign up here.

