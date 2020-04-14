The population of the Faroe Islands is now 52.337

According to the newest statistics from Statistics Faroe Islands (Hagstova Føroya), the population of the Faroe Islands has now surpassed 52.300.

Six weeks ago, on 1 March, the Faroese population was 52.337 – 841 more than a year before.

It was in November 2019 that the population surpassed 52.000, and every month since then, the population has seen a steady increase.

