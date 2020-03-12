The Nordic House to close its doors for two weeks starting Monday

On the recommendations from the Prime Minister this morning in connection with the COVID-19 disease, the Nordic House in the Faroe Islands has decided to postpone or cancel all events up to and including 29 March. The House will be closed for two weeks starting Monday 16 March.

Those who have purchased tickets for cancelled events can request a refund via nlh(at)nlh.fo by providing their booking number and bank details.

The café, Systrar will remain open as usual this weekend but will close on Monday along with the rest of the house. There will be no buffet table this weekend, and instead of brunch, guests have the option of ordering a breakfast platter between the hours of 10 and 14 on Saturday. The seating area has also been adjusted to prevent people from sitting too close to each other.

Most employees in the Nordic House will be working from home or get time off. During this time, all e-mails will be answered, and people with general questions are advised to contact The Nordic House via nlh(at)nlh.fo.

The next couple of weeks will be spent on maintenance of the House – something, which does not require a lot of people working at the same time. Arrangements with independent contractors like cleaning staff remain unchanged, as to prevent the limited activity in the Nordic House from affecting small businesses financially.

The Nordic House will post updates on nlh.fo/tidindi as well as on Facebook and Instagram.