The National Hospital: Visitors need to test negative for COVID-19 twice if they’ve recently been abroad

Since Monday, 7 September, visitors have been allowed at the hospitals again, and people who have business at the hospitals are no longer required to wear a mask.

Now, less than a week later, the National Hospital has decided to implement some restrictions again. The reason for this being the several travellers who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 these last couple of weeks.

– All visitors who have recently been abroad need to have tested negative for COVID-19 on the sixth day after their arrival, before they can visit, the National Hospital announced on Saturday.

This rule will come into effect on Monday, 14 September.

Since 6 August, all travellers have been advised to get tested for COVID-19 on the sixth day after their arrival, along with the mandatory test they have to get upon arrival.

—–

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 25 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.Local.fo currently has25 supporters who are makingmonthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION —–