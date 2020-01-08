The Football is Medicine 2020 Conference is fast approaching

The University of the Faroe Islands welcomes the football community to Tórshavn on 25-26 January. Many interesting events are on the programme the days ahead of the conference as well

This scientific conference will for the 3rd time bring together expert researchers from around the globe to present and discuss the increasing evidence of recreational football as a tool for the prevention and treatment of various non-communicable diseases.

The first Football is Medicine conference was held in Lisboa, Portugal in 2018 with 300 participants and the second in Odense, Denmark in 2019 with around 200 participants.

The conference 2020 will be held at the Faculty of Health Science at the University of the Faroe Islands, in Tórshavn the capital of the Faroe Islands.