In 2019 the Faroese spent a total of 130 million minutes talking on the phone. Two million and 167.000 hours, or nearly 6000 hours a day.

These numbers were revealed on Kringvarp Føroya’s New Year’s Eve broadcast.

Along with many hours spent talking on the phone, people in the Faroe Islands also sent a lot of text messages last year. Faroese people sent a total of 18 million text messages in 2019.

