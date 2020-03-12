The Faroese population keeps growing

On 1 February 2020, the total population of the Faroe Islands was 52.199 – 835 more than on the same day last year. In other words, the population of the Faroe Islands increased by 1,6 percent over the last 12 months.

According to Statistics Faroe Islands, the natural increase – more births than deaths – over the last 12 months was 273, while the net international migration was 562.

Geographically, the growth was seen all over the Islands, but the biggest population increase was in the Tórshavn area – 366. The population i Eysturoy increased by 263, and the populaton of Vágar increased by 74 people. The lowest population increase was in Suðuroy (22) and Sandoy (4).