The Faroe Islands is no longer virus free – One person tests positive at Vágar Airport

After being virus-free for nearly two months, the Faroe Islands register one new case of COVID-19.

The person in question was tested on Saturday upon arriving at Vágar Airport, the chief medical officer of the Faroe Islands announced on Sunday morning. The infected person is now in isolation.

This is the first case to be registered in the Faroe Islands since 22 April. The total number of cases in the Faroe Islands is now 188. So far, no one has been placed in quarantine apart from the infected person.

The Faroe Islands has conducted 16.336 tests.

