The Faroe Islands have had fewer deaths than usual during the pandemic

Unlike a lot of other countries, the Faroe Islands have had fewer deaths than usual during the current pandemic.

Not only have the Faroe Islands not registered any COVID-19 deaths but during the pandemic, the overall number of deaths has been lower than it has in previous years.

Maybe it has something to do with the fact that we’re all exercising caution and practice social distancing and good hygiene, who knows.

In any case, statistics from Statistics Faroe Islands show that the number of deaths between March and July of this year was lower than in both 2019 and 2018.

In 2020, the number was 152 deaths, on average 30,4 deaths a month

In 2019, the number was 176 deaths, on average 35,2 deaths a month

In 1018, the number was 159 deaths, on average 31,8 deaths a month

This means that the number of deaths from March to July was 14 percent lower than last year, and 4 percent lower than in 2018.

In March 2020, 30 people died in the Faroe Islands, in April the number was 40, but the number of deaths in May was unusually low – 18. In June the number was 34 and in July it was 30.

—–

WEEKLY LIVESTREAM SHOW! Once our Patreon reaches $1000, we’ll host a weekly show with interesting guests, Faroese music, your questions answered, and much more Local.fo currently has only 26 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION —–