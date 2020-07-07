The person who tested positive for COVID-19 at Vágar Airport on 4 July has been declared healthy.

According to the newest statistics from the Ministry of Health, the Faroe Islands currently have no active cases and 188 recoveries.

This weekend, the chief medical officer of the Faroe Islands told Kringvarp Føroya that they suspected the infection was an old one, and that the person had already recovered. In cases such as this, a test will still come back positive. The person was offered a test for antibodies, and if it came back positive, the person would be declared healthy.

According to the statistics, this seems to have been the case, and the Faroe Islands are once again virus free.

More than 17.000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the Faroe Islands.

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 31 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION