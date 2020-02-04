The corona virus is currently not likely to reach the Faroe Islands

According to experts, the chances of the corona virus reaching the Faroe Islands are still very slim, but if it does, the necessary preparations have been made.

The health authorities have released a clear set of guidelines for the hospital to follow. Healthcare workers have also been instructed on how to handle the situation, if they encounter a patient, who has been infected with the virus, a press release from the National Hospital of the Faroe Islands states.

A room has also been prepared, if the need to isolate a patient should arise, and plans have been made for the transfer of patients infected with the corona virus.

The current plan is to transfer any infected patient to the hospital in Hvidovre or Skejby in Denmark, where they are better equipped to deal with infectious diseases.