Testing of travellers extended for two more weeks

The guidelines for travellers to the Faroe Islands remain the same up to and including 14 August. All people arriving in the Faroe Islands should continue to be tested up to and including 14 August. Testing is free of charge.

Due to these testing requirements, lengthy waiting times can be expected upon arrival. Everyone arriving in the Faroe Islands is advised to proceed directly into self-quarantine until test results are received. These will normally be communicated the same evening or at latest by midday the following day.

All travellers are urged to take particular care during their journey as well as after arrival. Relaxing restrictions on travel to the Faroe Islands also brings with it an increased risk of infection. Everyone is therefore reminded to maintain the recommended personal distancing and good hygiene. Faroese society is small and vulnerable and it is therefore crucial that utmost precaution continues to be taken to prevent the spread of infection.

The Ministry of Health has prolonged the contracts with Thetis and Smyril Line regarding COVID-19 testing to ensure that testing of travellers continues to be carried out as efficiently and safely as possible.

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 31 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION