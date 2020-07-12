Testing of travellers continues free of charge

All people arriving in the Faroe Islands should continue to be tested up to and including 31 July. Testing is free of charge for the rest of July.

The guidelines for travellers to the Faroe Islands were updated on 27 June, introducing a requirement for all arriving passengers to be tested. Initially, testing was to be free of charge until 10 July, but this has now been extended for the entire month of July.

Due to these testing requirements, lengthy waiting times can be expected upon arrival. Everyone arriving in the Faroe Islands is advised to proceed directly into self-quarantine until test results are received. These will normally be communicated the same evening or at latest by midday the following day.

All travellers are urged to take particular care during their journey as well as after arrival. Relaxing restrictions on travel to the Faroe Islands also brings with it an increased risk of infection. Everyone is therefore reminded to maintain the recommended personal distancing and good hygiene. Faroese society is small and vulnerable and it is therefore crucial that utmost precaution continues to be taken to prevent the spread of infection.

The Ministry of Health has signed new contracts with Thetis and Smyril Line regarding COVID-19 testing to ensure that testing of travellers continues to be carried out as efficiently and safely as possible.

These new arrangements apply from 11 to 31 July, with the possibilty of being extended to 16 August 2020.

