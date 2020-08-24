Test center opening hours this week

This week the test centers will be open at these times. Opening hours are adjusted weekly. These opening hours are valid until sunday 30 August.

This week it will not be possible to get tested in Runavík. The test center in Runavík will be open again on tuesday next week.

Tórshavn, á Eirargarði:

Weekdays kl. 17-19.

Saturday kl. 13-15.

Klaksvík, á Víkarvegi:

Weekdays kl. 9-11

Tvøroyri, í Trongisvágs skúla:

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday kl. 8.30-10.30.

Tuesday, Friday kl. 9-12

Testing is free of charge.

Long waiting times can be expected. Bring warm clothes, and maybe something to eat and drink.

