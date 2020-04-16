Ten days without a new case: 15 active cases left – 34 people still in quarantine

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Faroe Islands remains 184, as it has now been ten days since a new case was found.

88 tests were conducted yesterday, but none of the samples turned out positive. The total number of recoveries is now 169, after three additional recoveries were announced on Thursday morning. This means that the number of active cases has now been lowered to 15.

According to statistics, 51 people have also been released from quarantine today. The number of people still in quarantine is now 34.

A total of 5.765 tests have been conducted so far, and a total of seven COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized. However, currently no one is hospitalized with COVID-19.

