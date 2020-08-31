Ten days without a domestic COVID-19 case: 37 active cases left

No new cases were discovered this weekend, according to the Ministry of Health. This means that the Faroe Islands has had ten days without new domestic cases and a week without any new cases at all.

A total of 411 cases have been confirmed in the Faroe Islands, and 374 of them have already recovered.

12 new recoveries have been announced, meaning the country is down to 37 active cases. In addition to that, 39 people have been released from quarantine, leaving 41 still quarantined.

Two COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, but none of them are in the intensive care unit.

95.279 tests have been conducted in the Faroe Islands.

—–

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 25 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.Local.fo currently has25 supporters who are makingmonthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION —–