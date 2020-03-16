(Faroese police, press release)

Temporary border control on entry to the Faroe Islands from abroad is established with a view to curb entry to the Danish realm of foreign citizens without a worthy purpose. This measure has been taken in order to prevent the spreading of COVID-19. Anyone travelling to the Faroe Islands must be prepared to produce an identification document.

Temporary border control on entry to the Faroe Islands from abroad is established with a view to curb entry to the Danish realm of foreign citizens without a worthy purpose. This measure has been taken in order to prevent the spreading of COVID-19. Anyone travelling to the Faroe Islands must be prepared to produce an identification document.

The Danish Government has on Saturday 13 March 2020 imposed border control. This border control also encompasses the Faroe Islands and is aimed at foreign citizens not living or working within the Danish realm and without worthy purpose or without having been commissioned to provide goods or services. Any foreign traveller must bring a valid identification document as well as documentation for place of residence and work within the realm or documentation for a worthy purpose.

Danish Police will be performing border control on both air traffic and vessels arriving to the Faroe Islands from abroad, inter alia Iceland and Norway. Foreigners who do not meet the criteria for entry into the realm, will be rejected when seeking entry.

For further information please turn to www.coronasmitte.dk