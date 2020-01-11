TB adds three Danish players to the team

It is not every day that the municipality of Tvøroyri welcomes three new citizens from Denmark, but that is exactly what happened the other day.

Sebastian Kroner, Rasmus Møller and Frederik Mehder recently signed with Tvøroyri’s football club, TB, and they will be representing TB in the Faroese Premier Divison (Betri Deildin).

Along with new TB manager from Germany, Michael Winther, the new TB players stopped by the City Hall to register their citizenship. There, they met mayor Kristin Michelsen, who invited them in for a cup of coffee.

Tvøroyrar Bóltfelag was founded in May 1892 and is the oldest football club in the Faroe Islands.