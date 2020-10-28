Tamara wins Sement 2020

This year’s Sement competition was supposed to be held back in April, but due to the pandemic, the event had to be postponed. Last Saturday, 24 October, Sement 2020 finally took place in Reinsaríið in Tórshavn.

The annual music competition, which is hosted by Margarinfabrikkin, has both bands and solo artists competing for the title of the best new name in the Faroe Islands.

Each band or artist gets fifteen minutes on stage, where they have to perform at least two songs. All genres are welcome. The winner gets three days in Studio Bloch.

At this year’s Sement, first place went to singer Tamara, who was also nominated for Best Female Artist of the Year at this year’s Faroese Music Awards – FMA.

This year’s judges – Greta Svabo, John Egholm and Knút Háberg Eysturstein, all agreed that Tamara was the best of the acts. Among other things, they called her: Minimalistic, convincing, Charming, and Catchy.

In third place came the bands Oddur Joensen Kvartet, and in second place came Djari.