Survey: The Faroe Islands say no to opening a diplomatic office in Israel

One of the first announcements made by Foreign Minister Jenis av Rana, after he was appointed in the autumn of 2019 was his intention of establishing a diplomatic office in Israel, specifically in Jerusalem.

This would, in fact, be a recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, he told Danish newspaper Politiken.

The majority of Faroese people, however, are not in favour of opening a diplomatic office in Israel at all, be it in Tel Aviv or Jerusalem.

At least according to a survey that Spyr.fo conducted for Javnaðarflokkurin’s representation in the Danish Parliament.

500 people participated in the survey, and a large majority of them said they had a negative opinion on the matter.

There were five possible answers, ranging from very positive to very negative, and the votes were divided as follows:

Very positive: 9,2 percent

Positive: 10,4 percent

Neither: 24,4 percent

Negative: 21 percent

Very negative: 35 percent

