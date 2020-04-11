Survey: The corona crisis hasn’t changed people’s sex life

During this corona crisis most people are spending more time at home, but this does not seem to have led to an increase in sexual activity for most people in the Faroe Islands.

According to a survey that Spyr.fo conducted for Portal.fo on Monday, 75.6 percent of the 500 people who took the survey said that their sex life has remained the same as before the pandemic.

15.2 percent said that they have less sex now than before the pandemic, and 9.2 percent said that they have become more active between the sheets lately.

Read also: Almost half the people aged 18 – 29 are consuming less alcohol these days

Among young people, 65.2 percent said that their sex life has remained the same. 21.8 percent said they have less sex now than they used to before the pandemic, and 12.9 percent said they have more sex now than before.

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO!

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 16 supporters who are all making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION