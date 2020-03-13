Survey: One in four people stays home

Three out of four people in the Faroe Islands use hand sanitizer and wash their hands more frequently than they used to before the COVID-19 outbreak, a new Spyr.fo survey revealed on Thursday.

Spyr.fo asked 500 adults how the COVID-19 outbreak had affected their daily lives, and the answers were as follows:

75,8 % said they use hand sanitizer and wash their hands more frequently

48 % said they stay away from public events

46,6 % said they’ve stopped visiting the elderly

23,2 % said they stay at home

21 % said they’ve cancelled trips abroad

11 % said they’d bought extra groceries

9,4 % said the COVID-19 outbreak has not affected their daily life at all