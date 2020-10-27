Survey: Most people in the Faroe Islands support Joe Biden in US presidential election

The US presidential election is only a few days away, and if you ask the people of the Faroe Islands, most of them seem to favour the democratic candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden.

According to a survey that Spyr.fo conducted for Portal.fo’s new weekend newspaper, Blaðið Vikuskifti, more than half of the survey participants would have voted for Biden, if they had any say in who becomes president of the United States of America.

50,3 percent of survey participants said they favour Joe Biden, while only 17,5 percent favoured the current president, Donald Trump. The other 32,2 percent did not have an opinion on the matter.

Survey participants were also asked which party they voted for in the last parliamentary election in the Faroe Islands, and it turns out that a majority who voted for the conservative Faroese People’s Party, Fólkaflokkurin and the Christian Centre Party, Miðflokkurin, favour the current president.

Among those who voted for Fólkaflokkurin, 33 percent said they favour President Trump, while 31 percent favour Biden. Most of them, however, a whole 36 percent, said they have no opinion on the matter.

But more than half of those who voted for Miðflokkurin – 59 percent, said they favour Trump, while 24 percent favour Biden.

Among voters of the other five parties, who are currently represented in the Faroese parliament, Biden is more popular.

Among those who voted for the current Government – Fólkaflokkurin, Sambandsflokkurin (The Union Party) and Miðflokkurin – Trump and Biden are both tied at 31 percent, while the other 38 don’t have an opinion on the matter.

However, a large majority of those who voted for the current opposition – Javnaðarflokkurin (the Social Democratic Party), Tjóðveldi (Republic), Framsókn (Progress), and Sjálvstýri (Self-Government) – favour Biden. Only five percent of the opposition’s voters said they’d vote for Trump, while 69 percent said they support Biden. 26 percent said they have no opinion.

Geographically, Biden has the biggest support among voters in Tórshavn, although the majority of voters in other areas still favour the former vice president.

50 percent of the women and 51 percent of the men favoured Biden. Biden also had more support among older voters. Trump has the support of 20 percent of voters under the age of 45 and 15 percent of those over 45.

The results of this survey were first published on 17 October 2020.