Survey: Most people agree that festivals should be cancelled this summer

On Friday, Spyr.fo conducted a survey for Portal.fo. One of the questions was about the cancellation of this year’s summer festivals, and more than half of the 500 participants answered that they were okay with it.

52,4 percent said they agreed with the cancellation of the festivals while 35,6 percent said they disagreed.

This, however, was not the case with the younger participants between the ages of 18 and 29. Among them, 54,6 percent disagreed with the cancellation of the festivals, while 34,3 percent agreed.

Among the oldest participants between the ages of 60 and 80, 63,2 percent agreed with the cancellation, while only 21,3 percent disagreed.

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 31 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION