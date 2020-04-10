Survey: Almost half the people aged 18 – 29 are consuming less alcohol these days

According to a new survey that Spyr.fo conducted for Portal.fo on Monday, almost half the people between the ages of 18 and 29 have been consuming less alcohol since this corona crisis started – 46.4 percent of them to be exact.

51.8 percent said they’re consuming about the same amount of alcohol as usual, and a small group of 1.8 percent said they consume more alcohol than usual.

If you count people of all ages, 23.1 percent of the about 5.000 people who took the survey, said they consume less alcohol than usual these days, while 68.8 percent of the participants said their drinking habits remain unchanged. 8.2 percent said they are consuming more alcohol than usual these days.

