Survey: Aksel V. Johannesen is still the people’s top pick for Prime Minister

According to a survey that Spyr.fo conducted for Portal.fo, former Prime Minister Aksel V. Johannesen, leader of the Social Democratic Party (Javnaðarflokkurin), is the most popular among the political party leaders in the Faroe Islands.

Survey participants were asked which party leader they’d want for Prime Minister after the next election, and 33,4 percent chose Aksel V. Johannesen.

Current Prime Minister, Bárður á Steig Nielsen, got 28,6 percent of the votes. Compared to surveys conducted before the parliamentary election of 2019, this result shows that his popularity has increased. Before the election only 19 – 22 percent of survey participants picked Bárður á Steig Nielsen.

In third place is Høgni Hoydal, leader of the Republican Party, Tjóðveldi, with 10,3 percent of the votes. The remaining results are as follows:

Jørgen Niclasen, The People’s Party (Fólkaflokkurin): 7,4 percent

Ruth Vang, Progress (Framsókn): 5,5 percent

Jenis av Rana, Christian Centre Party (Miðflokkurin): 2,3 percent

Jógvan Skorheim, Self-Government (Sjálvstýri): 1,5 percent

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 31 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION