Survey: 24 percent of Faroe Islanders have sent private and arousing photos of themselves to others

Sending nude or other kinds of arousing and private photos to others is seemingly not a rarity in the Faroe Islands, nor is sharing pictures of others.

According to a survey that Spyr.fo concudcted for Kringvarp Føroya, 24 percent of participants said they’d send nude or other arousing photos or videos of themselves to others. 73 percent of participants said they had not sent such videos or pictures of themselves, while two percent of the survey participants did not want to answer this question.

When asked whether or not they had received private photos from others, 41 percent said yes, while 58 percent said no. One percent of participants did not want to answer.

Among those who said they’d received private photos, 57 percent said they’d received photos of someone other than the sender.

500 people between the ages of 18 and 59 participated in the Survey.

