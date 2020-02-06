Suðuroy subsea tunnel will hopefully be ready by 2030

If everything goes according to plan, a subsea tunnel connecting the islands of Sandoy and Suðuroy will be finished by 2030, says Jørgen Niclasen, Minister of Finance.

When the Minister was asked about the subsea tunnel to Suðuroy, he pointed out the fact that two other subsea tunnels are currently under construction – the tunnel to Eysturoy and the tunnel to Sandoy. Those have to be finished before one can start boring any new tunnels.

– You can’t do everything at once, Minister Niclasen says, adding that preparations for the construction of the tunnel will begin this year, so one can get started on the actual construction work, once the tunnels to Sandoy and Eysturoy are finished.

The estimated cost of a Suðuroy subsea tunnel is 3,4 billion DKK.