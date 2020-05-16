Students at Glasir college will get their graduation ceremony afteral

With COVID-19 being the cause of many cancellations, nothing seems to be certain, but on Friday the students of the Glasir college in Tórshavn received some excellent news: They will get their graduation ceremony in June.

Pál Weihe, doctor at the Department of Occupational Medicine and Public Health in the Faroe Islands, has approved the school’s plan for the graduation ceremony. This entails students accepting their diploma on the third floor of the building while relatives watch them from the balconies.

Friday was the last day of classes for many, and the senior students will spend the next couple of weeks studying for their final exams.

