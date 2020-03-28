Stuck at home? Here’s a list of Faroese concerts for you to stream today

The country has slowed down, and most cultural events and sports tournaments have either been cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19.

These days, when most people are stuck at home, organizers have found alternative ways to help out artists and to keep the public entertained at the same time: Online concerts.

The SMS shopping mall and Reinsaríið in Tórshavn have organized a series of concerts that can be streamed for free online, the Nordic House has a seres of Nordic online events lined up, and artists themselves have also hosted online concerts on social media.

Kringvarp Føroya has created an overview of all concerts under the name “Talgildir Tónar” (English: Digital Tunes), which provides time, place and links to each concert.

Today’s schedule includes 24 performances. The first concert, hosted by Teitur Lassen, took place at 11 AM, and the last concert of the day will be hosted by Helgi at 11 PM.

Among the artists performing later today are Lea Kampmann & Heiðrik á Heygum, Son of Fortune, Eivør, Signar í Homrum and Hallur Joensen.

The list can be seen here.