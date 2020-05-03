Stricter self-quarantine procedures for travellers to the Faroe Islands

The Ministry of Health: Procedures for travellers to self-quarantine after arriving in the Faroe Islands will now be intensified. The purpose is to prevent the coronavirus from returning to the Faroe Islands.

The stricter procedures mean that everyone travelling to the Faroe Islands will receive an information leaflet with clear instructions to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Travellers will continue to be asked to provide the authorities with their personal contact information to enable infection tracing, and to allow the Quarantine Team, as an additional procedure, to follow up with them to check on their condition during self-quarantine. The leaflet contains information for travellers in Faroese, Danish and English.

After 14 days in self-quarantine, people can move around freely in the Faroe Islands, but like everyone else, they should respect the public health guidelines on hygiene and physical distancing.

