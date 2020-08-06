Strandfaraskip Landsins: Travellers must wear masks on all busses and ferries

For a while, it has been a requirement for travellers to wear a mask on the bus when leaving the airport, but now, masks become a requirement on all the company’s busses and ferries.

This is a necessity, if the company wants to continue to allow the usual amount of passengers aboard, Hilmar Eliasen, CEO tells Kringvarp Føroya.

People must acquire and pay for their masks themselves before boarding, he says.

