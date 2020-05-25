Strandfaraskip Landsins: The ferries are now taking more passengers

Since mid-March, the number of passengers allowed on the public ferries has been limited due to the virus outbreak, but starting Tuesday, Strandfaraskip Landsins, the public transport company of the Faroe Islands, will allow more passengers.

Passengers will also have access to all saloons and decks again, but they are reminded to continue to practice social distancing and to keep their hygiene in order.

The number of passengers allowed on each ferry will be as follows:

Smyril: 500 passengers

Teistin: 150 passengers

Sam: 60 passengers

Ternan: 90 passengers

Ritan: 70 passengers

Sildberin: 30 passengers

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 28 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION