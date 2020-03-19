Strandfaraskip Landsins: Ferries to take fewer passengers due to COVID-19 outbreak

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Strandfaraskip Landsins announced last week that their busses will not be in service up to and including 30 March. The company has also limited the amount of passengers allowed on each ferry as a result of the outbreak.

The number of passengers allowed on each ferry is as follows:

Smyril: 100 passengers on the saloons, in special cases up to 25 passengers can be allowed to stay in their cars.

Teistin: 80 passengers

Ternan: 50 passengers

Sam: 45 passengers

Ritan: 35 passengers

Sildberin: 10 passengers

Spógvin: 4 passengers

Passengers who’ve travelled from “red areas” (areas that are particularly affected by the COVID-19 outbreak) have to check with the crew before boarding.