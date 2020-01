The stormy weather is still raging in the Faroe Islands, and this Sunday it resulted in a traffic accident south of Hósvík, Streymoy.

A car ended up lying upside down after it was blown off the road by a powerful gust of wind. There were three people inside the car – one adult and two kids, all of them well enough to get out of the car themselves.

The adult driver managed to call for help, and an ambulance was sent for each of them.