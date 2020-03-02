Storm hits the Faroe Islands: 127 damage reports in 48 hours

For the past few days, the Faroe Islands has been plagued by powerful, stormy weather, and since Saturday morning, Faroese police has received 127 damage reports, and the police suspect that there were more damages that weren’t reported.

Damages have been reported all over the country, but on Saturday the number of damages being reported in Klaksvík was very noticeable. Several roofs in the city were damaged, and a part of the roof of Spaniastova was blown completely off during a concert.

A part of the roof of the public school on Giljanes between the villages of Miðvágur and Sandavágur was also blown off by the wind.

In addition to countless damages, the weather also affected the public transport and caused many cancellations on the bus– and ferry routes.