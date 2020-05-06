Statistics: Only 4.228 hotel bookings in March

2020 was expected to become a record year for the Faroese tourism industry, instead, it has turned into a nightmare.

According to Statistics Faroe Islands, the country only had 4.228 hotel bookings in March, compared to 10.376 in March last year.

The number in March was even lower than in January, which normally is a slow month. Not surprising, given that people are now travelling less than before because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Bookings for March in the last four years:

March 2020: 4.228 bookings

March 2019: 10.376 bookings

March 2018: 11.391 bookings

March 2017: 9.363 bookings

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 26 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION