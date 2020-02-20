Statistics: Number of hotel bookings increased by 11 percent in 2019

Since Statistics Faroe Islands (Hagstovan) first started keeping records of hotel bookings in 2013, there has been a steady increase in the number of nights booked at Faroese hotels, and according to Statistics Faroe Islands, the growth was exceptional last year.

In 2019, 168.000 hotel bookings were recorded – 16.500 more than in 2018 – an 11 percent increase.

Most of the visitors were people from Denmark (30 percent), but 2019 also saw an increase in tourists from the UK (37 percent), France (46 percent) and Spain (65 percent). Compared to 2018, the number of nights booked by Faroese people was significantly smaller in 2019. According to the statistics, that number fell by almost 2000 last year.

These statistics do not include Airbnb bookings, as Statistics Faroe Islands do not have access to those records.