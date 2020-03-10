Statistics: Number of abortions in the Faroe Islands decreased by 75 percent since the 80s

According to new statistics from Statistics Faroe Islands (Hagstovan), 21 abortions were performed in the Faroe Islands last year.

The number of abortions has been consistently low for the past five years, and the current numbers are four times lower than they were in the late 80s when the number of abortions performed each year was between 80 and 85.

Since the 80s, the number of abortions has also been in constant decline. The pattern we see today is the same as in the 90s and early 2000s. The abortion rate is lowest among young women and highest among women between the age of 25 and 29.

Compared to other European countries the abortion rate in the Faroe Islands is significantly lower. The general rate in the EU is 8 times higher than in the Faroe Islands, and the rate in Denmark and Iceland is 12 times higher.