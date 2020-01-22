Statistics: Most foreigners live in Eysturoy

On the 1st of December 1.697 foreigners with a non-Nordic citizenship were living in the Faroe Islands. Compared to the total population, most of these foreigners are living in Eysturoy. According to statistics the total number was 532 – 4,52 percent of the total population on the island.

On Vágar the total number of non-Nordic foreigners is 107 – 3,18 percent of the island’s total population of 3.375.

The highest number of foreigners will be found in the southern part of Streymoy – 638. But compared to the total population, they only make up 3,05 percent.

In the Northern islands the number of foreigners is 186 (2,99 percent), in Sandoy the number is 32 (2,52 percent), in Northern Streymoy 99 (2,50 percent), and in Suðuroy 103 (2,24 percent).

According to the Ministry of Environment, Industry and Trade, the number of foreigners in the Faroe Islands increased by 222 between 1st of January and 1st of December 2019.