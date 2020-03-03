Statistics: 900 people in the Faroe Islands diagnosed with inflammatory bowel disease

According to new statistics, there are about 900 people in the Faroe Islands who have been diagnosed with some kind of inflammatory bowel disease like Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, and around 30-40 people are diagnosed every year.

Statistics also show that the Faroe Islands has a higher frequency of inflammatory bowel disease diagnoses than any other country in the world, and thrice as many cases as other Nordic countries.

Symptoms include diarrhoea, blood and mucus in the stool, fatigue and in some cases pain.

It is for this reason, that Colitis-Crohn Foreningen Danmark will be having their first general meeting on Thursday 5 March. The hope is that a Faroese association can bring people who suffer from these diseases, together and help them deal with their diagnosis.