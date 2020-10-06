Spectators can watch international football matches again

Due to the ongoing pandemic, spectators have not been allowed at the stadiums for international football matches this year, but UEFA has now decided to allow a limited amount of spectators.

This means that spectators will be allowed for the matches against Latvia and Andorra, which will be played on Tórsvøllur later this month.

The first Nations League home match this month is against Latvia on Saturday 10 October at 5 PM.

On Tuesday, people could register for a ticket to the match on the Faroese Football Association’s webshop. Who gets the 500 available tickets will be chosen by lots, and 20 of these are reserved for Skansin, the fan club of the Faroese national football team.

The Football Association felt that this would be a more fair way of determining who gets a ticket for the matches, as the demand clearly exceeds the number of available tickets.

Spectators will also be allowed at the under 21 matches.

150 tickets were made available on the Faroese Football Association’s webshop, and they were sold in the usual way.

The Faroe Islands will be facing Spain on Thursday in the European Championship qualifying round.

