The skeletal remains, which were found in Skriðudal on the island of Kunoy in late November, have now been identified.

The remains were sent to Denmark for DNA testing, and it is now clear that the remains belong to the 30 year old French tourist, who went missing last February.

According to a statement from the Faroese police, the remains have been fully examined and will now be handed over to the relatives of the young man.