Sigurð í Jákupsstovu to become new director for the Environment Agency

Helgi Abrahamsen, Minister for Environment, Industry and Trade has chosen Sigurð í Jákupsstovu as the new director for the Faroese Environment Agency.

Sigurð í Jákupsstovu is 57 years old and has a degree in engineering as well as a Ph.d from the Technical University of Denmark. He has worked both in the Faroe Islands and abroad and has a lot of managing experience from his time as director of Jarðfeingi, The Faroese Geological Survey, and as rector of the University of the Faroe Islands.

– We have great challenges ahead of us concerning several matters that fall under the responsibility of the Environment Agency, e.g. climate policy and the change to sustainable energy, which is why I look forward to cooperating with the new director, who possesses thorough knowledge on energy matters, Minister Helgi Abrahamsen says.

Sigurð í Jákupsstovu will take over as director for the Environment Agency on the 1st of February.