Seven COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized – none of them needed intensive care

A total of 184 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the Faroe Islands but only seven have been hospitalized with the disease, and most of them have been older people who had other health conditions prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, says Tummas í Garði, deputy CEO of the Faroese hospital service.

– We’ve had a patient who was in their late 30s and one who was past 90. They’ve mostly been older people, he tells Hvat.fo, adding that no one with COVID-19 has so far needed intensive care.

In addition to the seven patients who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, about 40 people have been in the corona ward at the national hospital because they were thought to have contracted the virus.

The Faroe Islands has not had any new cases since 6 April, and no one is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

