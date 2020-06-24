SAS will soon be flying to the Faroe Islands every day

Soon, Scandinavian airline SAS will increase its number of weekly flights between Denmark and the Faroe Islands.

Since the airline reinstated its flights to the Faroe Islands on 16 June, SAS has had flights to Vágar airport on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Starting 29 June, the airline will be flying to the Faroe Islands every day of the week, according to insideflyer.dk.

Furthermore, SAS plans to increase the number of flights to Athens, Malaga, Nice, Oslo, Reykjavik, Stockholm, Chicago and New York. The airline also plans to reinstate flights to destinations like Venice, Pisa and Warsaw.

