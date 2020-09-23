SAS will not be flying to the Faroe Islands this winter

This winter, Scandinavian Airline SAS will not be flying to the Faroe Islands.

According to Kringvarp Føroya, SAS will cease flying to the Faroe Islands on 1 October, but the flights to will be reinstated next spring, according to Norðlýsið.

There are two reasons for this, SAS representatives say.

During winter there’ll be fewer travellers, but another reason is a bill, which has just been introduced, ordering transportation companies like airlines to demand an extra fee that will cover the cost of the traveller’s mandatory COVID-19 test. According to the bill, this will be in effect from 1 October to 1 January 2021.

Since 27 June all travellers have had to get tested for COVID-19 upon arrival in the Faroe Islands, and so far the cost of testing has been covered by the government, which for some time has been working to change that.

—–

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 25 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.Local.fo currently has25 supporters who are makingmonthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION —–