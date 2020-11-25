SAS to reinstate flights between Copenhagen and Vagar in March

Earlier this year, the pandemic crisis forced Scandinavian airline SAS to suspend scheduled flights to and from the Faroe Islands. This coming spring, however, the airline’s service between Vagar and Copenhagen is set to be reinstated, according to a spokesperson.

Scheduled flights between Copenhagen and Vagar are thus set to resume on March 28th 2021, the spokesman said. He noted that tickets for the flights are available as of now and can be booked through the airline’s website.

However John Eckhoff, the airline’s head of media relations, cautioned that the schedule is still subject to change.

“It’s important to remember that, in these times that we’re currently living in, changes may have to be made,” he told public broadcaster Kringvarp Føroya’s radio station.

On November 24th, the Scandinavian airline announced in a press release that SAS would resume flights on many destinations over the holiday season in December, including the Faroe Islands. According to the airline’s website, flights to the Faroe Islands can be booked for December 23rd, 27th and 30th.