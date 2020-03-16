SAS: Starting Wednesday we will no longer be flying between Vágar and Copenhagen

– As an effect of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, and the measures that authorities have taken, the demand for international air travel is essentially non-existent. Therefore, SAS has made the decision to temporarily halt most of its traffic starting Monday March 16 until there are yet again conditions to conduct commercial aviation, the Scandinavian airline SAS said in a press release on Sunday.

This affects the route between Copenhagen and Vágar as well, Kristoffer Meinert, the airline’s head of media relations in Denmark told Portal.fo on Monday.

– Starting Wednesday, SAS will no longer be flying between Copenhagen and Vágar.

How long until the air traffic returns to normal is unclear.

Faroese airline Atlantic Airways previously announced their decision to drastically decrease their number of flights starting Tuesday.